Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,688 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,284 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 335.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,819,000 after buying an additional 1,197,049 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $2,384,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,954,953 shares of company stock valued at $680,619,281 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $275.72 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.04 and its 200 day moving average is $316.60.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.65.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

