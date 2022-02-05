Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 4,759 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $50.78 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $52.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.958 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%.

