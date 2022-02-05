Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.3% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

