Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,278 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 17,513 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.77, for a total transaction of $6,195,574.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,960 shares of company stock worth $96,254,454.

Several research firms recently commented on COIN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective (down from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $194.44 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.20 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.37 and a 200-day moving average of $261.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

