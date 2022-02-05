Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,368 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $457,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 507,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 172,036 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 235.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 50,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $761,000.

Shares of COWZ opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58.

