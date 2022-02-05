Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,175 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,026,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,977,000 after buying an additional 1,406,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,615,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,904,000 after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,458,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,938,000 after purchasing an additional 340,932 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

