Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $41.11 and a one year high of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 65.64%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

