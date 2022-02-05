Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) by 106.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Proterra worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,418,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,283,000. 29.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTRA opened at $7.71 on Friday. Proterra Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 10.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proterra Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PTRA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Proterra in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

