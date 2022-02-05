Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,817,000 after purchasing an additional 222,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,610,000 after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Robert Half International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,684,000 after buying an additional 81,508 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 13.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after buying an additional 273,569 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,616,000 after buying an additional 16,233 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

RHI opened at $118.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.68 and a 200-day moving average of $107.48. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.