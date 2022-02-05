Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,871 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in Plug Power by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,309 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,765,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Plug Power by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,597,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Plug Power by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $195,407,000 after acquiring an additional 783,530 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUG stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $69.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLUG. upped their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.31.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

