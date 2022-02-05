Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,515 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth $53,026,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 10,736.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,108,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,160 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Discovery by 29.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,531 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Discovery in the second quarter valued at $31,674,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,086,000 after purchasing an additional 947,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DISCA. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discovery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

