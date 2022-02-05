Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.43 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth $64,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 47.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 12,244.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.90. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.