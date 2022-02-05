Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,869,000 after acquiring an additional 737,016 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,494,000 after purchasing an additional 565,658 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,729,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 464.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,951,000 after purchasing an additional 514,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $125.27 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.94 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,958 shares of company stock worth $1,395,929. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

