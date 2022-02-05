Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

BATS PTLC opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.73.

