Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 210,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Wheels Up Experience as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:UP opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.18 million. Equities analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UP. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target for the company. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.84.

Wheels Up Experience Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

