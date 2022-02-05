Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,376 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,447 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 523,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 31,865 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 958,067 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after buying an additional 121,872 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 43.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 42,586 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,712,000 after purchasing an additional 66,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 50,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $18.87 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

