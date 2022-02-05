Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,248,000 after buying an additional 1,986,823 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,394 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,958,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of SKX opened at $44.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

