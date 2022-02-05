Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,213.6% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $36.44 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $104.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.88.

