Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 129 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,769.00.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,442.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,338.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,337.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,051.64 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

