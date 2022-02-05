Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 17,261 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,261 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,229,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,821,000 after acquiring an additional 267,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,184,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,439,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,666,000 after acquiring an additional 195,511 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,423,000 after acquiring an additional 201,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,030,000 after acquiring an additional 66,314 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of MCHI opened at $62.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $97.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average of $67.55.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.