Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,549 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,618,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,908,000 after buying an additional 114,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $153,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.44. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

