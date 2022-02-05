Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 49,663 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,663 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.