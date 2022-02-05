Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.40 Million Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Tompkins Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 104,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Boyce sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $160,309.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMP opened at $80.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.67. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

