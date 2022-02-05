Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.64

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.64 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 8.03 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,129,724 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5 ($0.07) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration from GBX 10 ($0.13) to GBX 18 ($0.24) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of £36.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.64.

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

