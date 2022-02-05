Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.05

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.05 and traded as high as C$65.59. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$65.26, with a volume of 529,404 shares traded.

RCI.B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.05. The stock has a market cap of C$32.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

