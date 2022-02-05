Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,678 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Rollins worth $14,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE:ROL opened at $30.45 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

