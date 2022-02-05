ROOBEE Reaches Market Cap of $8.41 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $8.41 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012479 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.50 or 0.00263506 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.