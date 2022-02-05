Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $484.70

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 484.70 ($6.52) and traded as low as GBX 429.20 ($5.77). Royal Mail shares last traded at GBX 429.20 ($5.77), with a volume of 5,155,757 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMG shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.74) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.40) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.60) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.45) to GBX 768 ($10.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 695.91 ($9.36).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 489.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 484.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is 0.11%.

Royal Mail Company Profile (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

