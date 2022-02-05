Royale Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $124,425.00 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $124,425.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00051455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.11 or 0.07209887 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00053242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,506.39 or 0.99682143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,532,274 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

