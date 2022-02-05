RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in RPM International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in RPM International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RPM International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in RPM International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

RPM opened at $86.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $101.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.09.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

