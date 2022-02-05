Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.31.
RYAAY has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oddo Bhf lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $119.25 on Friday. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $95.06 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.
