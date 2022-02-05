Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.31.

RYAAY has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oddo Bhf lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $119.25 on Friday. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $95.06 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,862,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,172,000 after buying an additional 294,131 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth $30,945,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,777,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,170,000 after buying an additional 264,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,636,000 after buying an additional 237,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,266,000 after buying an additional 180,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

