Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Sabre Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 44,000 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the development and exploration of mining properties. Its portfolio includes Copperstone mine, Bear Lake, Dufay and McGarry property projects. The company was founded on June 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

