Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.38. Safe Bulkers reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 875%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $91.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.79 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Safe Bulkers stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 957,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,618. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $430.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,493,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after acquiring an additional 421,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 12.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,211,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,605,000 after acquiring an additional 351,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 111.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,446 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,369.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,373,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,952 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 23.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,017,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 378,700 shares during the period. 30.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

