SafeBlast Trading Down 4% This Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $135,221.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,548.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.32 or 0.00785400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.00234352 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00024464 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.