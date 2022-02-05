SafeInsure (SINS) Market Capitalization Tops $73,145.65

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 86.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $73,145.65 and $105.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,187,705 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

