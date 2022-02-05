Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Safety Insurance Group worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 404.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFT stock opened at $85.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.45 and a 12 month high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $213.71 million for the quarter.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

