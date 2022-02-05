Safex Token Market Capitalization Achieves $8.37 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Safex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Safex Token has a market cap of $8.37 million and $1,662.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000453 BTC.

About Safex Token

SFT is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

