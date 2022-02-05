Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,012 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Sage Therapeutics worth $20,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.65. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $88.51.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

