Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

SANM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sidoti started coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sanmina by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 49,929 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Sanmina by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 9.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,479,000 after purchasing an additional 310,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 43.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 259,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 79,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

SANM traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.07. 408,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $33.64 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

