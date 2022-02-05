Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.05

Sanofi (EPA:SAN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €87.05 ($97.81) and traded as high as €93.37 ($104.91). Sanofi shares last traded at €91.29 ($102.57), with a volume of 2,421,530 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAN shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($131.46) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($107.87) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €105.00 ($117.98).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

