Sapphire Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.55 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (CURRENCY:SAPP) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $255.50 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00028550 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000736 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 555,719,405 coins and its circulating supply is 537,572,916 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

