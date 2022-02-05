Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to announce $17.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.91 million and the highest is $18.18 million. Saratoga Investment reported sales of $16.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year sales of $69.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.66 million to $69.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $72.94 million, with estimates ranging from $71.11 million to $74.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 68.54%. The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 29.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $27.75 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $335.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 51.08%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

