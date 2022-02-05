Sarcophagus (SARCO) Tops One Day Volume of $8,205.00

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001902 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $12.36 million and approximately $8,205.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00052167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.15 or 0.07259490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00057674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,480.53 or 0.99904713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00053877 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006588 BTC.

About Sarcophagus

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

