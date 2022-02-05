Scala Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Scala has a market capitalization of $998,694.02 and $12,147.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scala has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00051528 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.33 or 0.07233687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00053896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,560.01 or 0.99866937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00053020 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

