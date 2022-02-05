Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings. Schnitzer Steel Industries posted earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $5.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 101,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHN opened at $39.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

