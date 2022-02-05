Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 463,187 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,187 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 3.56% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $13,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SOI opened at $7.88 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $359.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -381.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

