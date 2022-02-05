Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 67,979 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 309.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,979 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.09% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 37,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $139.01 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.10 and a 200 day moving average of $147.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

