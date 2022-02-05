Schroder Investment Management Group Has $11.17 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,945,000 after buying an additional 1,332,176 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after buying an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,219,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,971,000 after buying an additional 350,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,169,000 after buying an additional 6,058,343 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.92.

Shares of RTX opened at $93.01 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $139.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.08 and a 200-day moving average of $87.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

