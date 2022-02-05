Schroder Investment Management Group Has $12.78 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,691 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $12,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.11.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $8,979,579. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $232.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.49 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

