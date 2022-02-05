Schroder Investment Management Group Has $13.18 Million Stock Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,327,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 887,767 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.35% of Yamana Gold worth $13,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 72.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 102,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,983,000 after buying an additional 274,932 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AUY opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

